Snohomish Sheriff Adam Fortney trails Susanna Johnson in early results

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — An election night surprise in Snohomish County, with incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney trailing behind challenger Susanna Johnson in early tallies.

Snohomish County Sheriff candidates on why they’re running for office

With just over 108,000 votes counted, Johnson leads by a 52% to 48% margin. She currently serves as Deputy Chief of the Bothell Police Department, following her retirement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department after 30 years of service.

Fortney has been with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department since 1996. He was elected sheriff in 2019 and survived a failed recall push in 2021. That recall stemmed in part from his defiance of COVID-19 orders.

He now faces an uphill climb to hold onto his job, with an estimated 30,000 ballots left to process in Snohomish County.

©2023 Cox Media Group