Snohomish River set to top record flood levels this week

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The City of Snohomish has declared a state of emergency following significant flooding that has blocked roads and created hazardous conditions.

Levels are expected to rise as the week goes on.

The Snohomish River is expected to rise to record levels by Thursday, forecast to hit over 33 feet.

Roads have been closed, including Lincoln Avenue at Center Street, as well as the Old Snohomish Monroe Road.

“It moves very fast,” said Tomi Fulgham, who lives nearby. “And that’s the thing that people don’t realize, is how fast the water is moving.”

Bella Reid, who lives in a low-lying area, loaded up belongings from her garage into a U-Haul Tuesday, in an effort to avoid damage as water levels rise.

“Just taking out most of the important stuff,” she said. “Just trying to prioritize the best that we can and just prep and pray.”

The city of Snohomish is providing sandbags at the Carnegie Building on Cedar Avenue, but residents need to bring their own shovels and gloves.

Snohomish County has activated its emergency operations center to facilitate coordination among various agencies.

Several rescues have already taken place, including one on Old Snohomish Monroe Road where two individuals were saved from a car trapped in floodwaters.

Residents are being urged to avoid driving through flooded areas, with the reminder:“Turn around, don’t drown.”

“I don’t think people are taking it very serious,” Fulgham said. “This whole valley, you can’t even get to now. So if anybody has an emergency out there, they have to get a boat.”

