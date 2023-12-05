Snohomish deputies arrest person accused of shattering window of ‘Who’s on First’

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish deputies arrested a person accused of shattering one of the windows of the restaurant ‘Who’s on First.’

Deputies were sent to the restaurant Friday night after reports that someone threw a rock through the front window, injuring two employees.

The Snohomish Police Department said the person had been asked to leave and later came back.

The person fled before police got there but was found by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The person was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group