Snohomish deputies: 19-year-old strangles teen, shoots mom who tried to intervene

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly holding a 17-year-old at gunpoint and strangling her, before shooting her mother who tried to stop the attack.

Deputies were called to 206th Drive NE in Snohomish early Friday morning for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a 38-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, but no suspect in sight.

Deputies learned during their investigation that a 19-year-old came to the woman’s home and held a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint before strangling her.

The pair were fighting to gain control of the rifle when the teen’s mom intervened to save her daughter, a police report said.

When the mother became involved, the 19-year-old shot her several times before running off.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies deployed K9 units, drones and had help from the Snohomish Police Department and Monroe Police Department to track the suspect.

Lake Stevens Police found the suspect, who was driving in their city.

He was taken into custody without incident.

According to a police report, the 19-year-old was an ex of the teen girl.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic violence, and five counts of first-degree assault.

