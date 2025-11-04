Snohomish County woman hospitalized, linked to listeria outbreak

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A deadly listeria outbreak linked to frozen pasta meals has expanded to Washington State, with a Snohomish County woman recently hospitalized due to severe symptoms.

The outbreak, connected to frozen and ready-to-eat pasta meals sold at Trader Joe’s, Wal-Mart, and QFC, has affected 18 states, sickening at least 27 people and causing 6 deaths.

The contaminated meals were supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods out of Northern California.

Food safety attorney Bill Marler has expressed concern that the government shutdown is hindering efforts to manage the outbreak effectively.

“There’s very little information that’s coming out in a normal way,” Marler said, emphasizing the need for federal involvement in multi-state outbreaks.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, and can appear between 3 days and 10 weeks after exposure.

Marler advises consumers to dispose of any recalled items rather than attempting to cook out the contamination.

“It’s not worth the risk that your oven’s at the right temperature, your microwave is at the right time, it’s just not worth it,” he said.

Grocery stores are urged to double-check their freezer inventories to ensure that contaminated products are removed from shelves.

“A bunch of the cases are in the last few weeks, that is a bad omen that we’re not done with this yet,” Marler warned.

As the outbreak continues to unfold, consumers are advised to stay informed and cautious, particularly if they have purchased frozen pasta meals from the affected retailers.

Authorities are working to contain the spread and prevent further illnesses.

