Snohomish County votes to expand childcare availability

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Council unanimously approved an ordinance to expand childcare availability on Wednesday.

Ordinance 25-015 will reduce regulatory barriers for providers, streamline the permitting process, and allow facilities to operate in more locations across the county. The measure is expected to increase the number of facilities in the area and in turn, increase the number of slots available for children.

“I appreciate my council colleagues for recognizing the need to address the childcare shortage in Snohomish County,” said Council Chair Nate Nehring. “While there is more work to do at the state and local level to increase the availability of quality, affordable childcare, this ordinance is a step in the right direction.”

Ordinance 25-015 can be read in full by clicking here.

KIRO 7′s Jason Sloss is looking into how quickly families could see the impacts of this ordinance and will have a full story tonight at 5:30 p.m.





