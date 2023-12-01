Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department warns drivers of heavy snow in forecast

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department made an X post on Friday warning drivers of the heavy snow in East County.
“Be extra cautious while driving this weekend,” said a spokesperson.
Even more snow is also expected in the mountains within the next few days.
If you plan on driving in these conditions, officials recommend that you follow these tips:
- Check the forecast and road conditions before departing
- Increase following distance
- Give yourself extra time to stop
- Don’t drive distracted
