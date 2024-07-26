Snohomish County sends firefighters to combat Big Horn and Retreat Fires

Firefighters from Snohomish County are assisting in battling two major wildfires in Eastern Washington, according to Snohomish County Fire District #4.

A brush engine was deployed to the Big Horn Fire near Bickelton, which has spread across approximately 49,000 acres.

This marks the second fire in the region where the district’s resources are being used.

Another engine and crew are already working on the Retreat Fire near Naches, which has consumed around 13,000 acres.

Officials advise the public to avoid traveling to these areas due to potential highway closures, detours, and the risk of being unable to reach their desired destinations.

They emphasized the importance of carrying emergency supplies, ensuring vehicles have adequate fuel, and being prepared for power outages that could affect access to fuel and other necessities.

The Fire District also asked people to stay clear of these areas to allow emergency responders to work without interference.

