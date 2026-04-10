Beloved country-themed bar to close after 11 years in Ballard

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The beloved country-themed bar in Ballard, Shingletown Saloon, has announced that its more than a decade-old honky tonk will come to an end this month as the establishment is set to close.

Located at 2016 N.W. Market Street, Shingletown Saloon will host its last party on April 25, as ownership cited several factors that have made it tough to continue business, while a new lease term is on the table.

Rising rent, unstable economy force closure of 11-year-old Ballard bar

Shingletown cited the new lease for the space, which raised rent, on top of an “unstable Seattle economy,” steep business costs, and new late-night hospitality trends as reasons for shuttering.

“It is no longer wise and financially sustainable for us to continue as this last year has been difficult on us,” Shingletown stated. “We thank all of you for the support over the past 11 years.”

The bar urged its loyal customer base to stay tuned over the next three weeks for a list of events to “keep the party rocking and go out with a bang.”

“You all embraced our little country bar and made it the most happenin’ place around,” Shingletown stated. “We treasure all the friendships and memories that we all made, especially those that found love at our bar.”

Shingletown is known for its extensive list of event offerings throughout the week leading up to the weekend, including two karaoke nights per week, beer pong, country music-focused DJs on Friday and Saturday, a rotating lineup of live country music talents, and even line dance lessons.

Old-school prices are currently available with $5 Wells Drafts and house cocktail specials every night.

Shingletown will be open Wednesday through Saturday for a nightly last hurrah, allowing locals to reminisce as the bar’s closure draws near.

“Please continue to come visit and party with us Wednesday through Saturday to support us and especially my loyal and hard-working staff, during the next few weeks. Think Shingle vibes,” Shingletown stated.

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