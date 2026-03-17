Snohomish County Search and Rescue team frees multiple stranded cars on Green Mountain

GREEN MOUNTAIN, Wash. — With heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains, the Snohomish County Search and Rescue Team’s 4x4 unit responded to multiple cars that got stuck in deep snow on Green Mountain.

The rescue volunteers responded on Monday afternoon and were able to free the stranded cars.

“Before heading into the mountains, always check current conditions, bring recovery gear, extra food and water, and be prepared for changing weather,” Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue posted on Facebook.

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