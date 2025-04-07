Snohomish County police scanner now encrypted as part of law enforcement radio system upgrades

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Snohomish County is transitioning to a new, updated radio system for its law enforcement after Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring claimed the current system had reached its expiration date.

“The current system has reached its end of life,” Nehring said in a YouTube video posted by Snohomish County 911. “We’re really grateful that the voters approved funding back in 2018 for a new system.”

This transition has been in the works for seven years after voters approved a 5-year, $71 million upgrade to local law enforcement’s radio communications back in 2018. The current system, being more than 20 years old, became prone to congestion during high call volume and began suffering from breakdowns and other malfunctions.

Snohomish County’s police scanner will now be encrypted

With the upgrade, all law enforcement communications in Snohomish County will now be encrypted.

“Law enforcement faces safety risks from individuals using scanners and online feeds to monitor their movements in real time,” Courtney O’Keefe, spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, told The Everett Herald. “Suspects can and have used scanner apps to track law enforcement activity while an active investigation/incident is occurring.”

This means public outlets like the Snohomish County Scanner, which Everett resident Daron Johnson has run for the last 15 years, will now be defunct as the Everett police scanner will no longer be public. The Snohomish County Scanner accrued more than 28,600 followers on Facebook and X.

King County moved to encrypted police radio communication in 2023.

Snohomish County’s radio upgrade includes 5,000 digital radios with military-grade encryption, 22 upgraded radio sites, and infrastructure improvements like geo-redundant controllers and microwave networks. The new system will also double capacity. This system will cover 44 fire, law enforcement, and EMS agencies across Snohomish County, according to The Everett Herald.

