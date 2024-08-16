Snohomish County detectives ask for tips in 20-year-old cold case

SNOHOMISH COUNTY - — It’s been 20 years since 37-year-old Kelly Sarsten was found dead in the Pilchuck River behind her home, and detectives in Snohomish County are hoping someone may know what happened to her.

The Major Crimes Unit says Sarsten was last seen on August 18, 2004, at her home in the 200 block of North Machias Road.

The next day, her body was discovered in the river.

Detectives say Sarsten made a living as a truck driver and she owned her own business, called ‘Extreme Rock.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit created the cards and handed them out to inmates, hoping to spark conversation about cases that needed solving.

So far, no tips have been able to uncover what happened to Sarsten.

Anyone with information related to her death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line (425) 388-3845 or submit a tip online:

