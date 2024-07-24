Snohomish County deputies arrest man in stabbing of 15-year-old

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Tuesday afternoon Snohomish County deputies responded to a parking lot at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 after a 15-year-old was stabbed.

The teen was taken to a local hospital. A 32-year-old man was arrested in the stabbing.

The altercation began on a bus. The suspect had been in an altercation with the bus driver when two juveniles intervened.

At that point the suspect began a verbal argument with the teens. All three got off the bus and the fight continued in the parking lot where the teen was stabbed.

The suspect was booked in the Snohomish County jail for assault.

