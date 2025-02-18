Local

Sno-Park at Franklin Falls trailhead closed indefinitely

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Franklin Falls Trailhead North Bend (King County Sheriff's Office)
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U. S. Forest Service has decided to indefinitely close Sno-Park at Franklin Falls Trailhead.

Only cars with all-wheel drive or chains are being allowed up the road, KCSO said.

KCSO is also helping with traffic control and parking enforcement during heavy weekend traffic.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the U.S. Forest Service to gather more information.

