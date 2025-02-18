Sno-Park at Franklin Falls trailhead closed indefinitely

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U. S. Forest Service has decided to indefinitely close Sno-Park at Franklin Falls Trailhead.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, The U. S. Forest Service has decided to indefinitely close Sno-Park at Franklin Falls Trailhead.

Public Service Announcement: The Sno-Park at Franklin Falls trailhead (including the parking lot and access road) are closed indefinitely so plan your weekend outdoor adventures accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Uf4A5ue5W9 — King County Sheriff's Office (@kingcosoPIO) February 15, 2025

Only cars with all-wheel drive or chains are being allowed up the road, KCSO said.

KCSO is also helping with traffic control and parking enforcement during heavy weekend traffic.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the U.S. Forest Service to gather more information.

©2025 Cox Media Group