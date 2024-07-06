As smoke clears, air quality experts warn of weekend Ozone issues

The remnants of the Fourth of July hang around Western Washington as a smoky haze blanketed the area Friday morning.

Nearly all of Seattle and communities surrounding Lake Washington were experiencing “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels. Even worse air quality was experienced to the south in Tacoma, Olympia and Puyallup, reaching an “unhealthy” level, according to air quality sensors around the region.

“We see this every year and unfortunately, it becomes one of the worst air quality days [and nights],” Phil Swartzendruber, an Air Resource Specialist with the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said.

The small, fine particulates of smoke, he says, can penetrate deep into people’s lungs and even get into the bloodstream. That can cause asthma reactions of varying levels, or even stroke and other cardiovascular issues in extreme cases.

“It’s a soup of metals and other partially burnt stuff that’s just not healthy to have in our bodies,” Swartzendruber said.

Swartzendruber says limiting time outside when it is smoky and wearing a N95 mask if you have to be out, can help limit the health impacts.

Swartzendruber expects a light wind and the sun’s heat to help dissipate most of the smoke Friday and, save more fireworks blasting into the sky, clear by Saturday morning.

However, as the weekend heat builds in, so does another air quality issue: Ozone.

“If the temperatures get even higher, there’s a chance we reach the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ [level] on Ozone,” Swartzendruber said.

The Ozone concerns will stick around as long as the heat does—at this time both are expected to tamp down on Tuesday into Wednesday.

When Ozone causes air quality issues, Swartzendruber says limiting time outside in the afternoon is best to stay healthy.

Information on the forecasts and current air quality from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency can be found on its website.

