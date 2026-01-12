Small landslide partially blocks SR 20 near Newhalem

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are working to clear a small landslide on State Route 20 near Newhalem in Whatcom County.

The slide is at milepost 121.

WSDOT says local traffic can still get by as needed.

SR-20 remains closed at milepost 112 near Bacon Creek from last month’s historic flooding that created a series of washouts and slides.

“Be alert and adjust for conditions,” WSDOT warned.

No word on how long it will take to clear the slide near Newhalem.

The area got quite a bit of rain overnight.

“Remember if you see a ROAD CLOSED sign, that’s your indication the road is in fact closed. Be on the lookout for debris & crews out getting things clear,” WSDOT said.

FROM THE FIELD: Day crews out on morning patrol came across this slide on SR 20 at MP 121. They’re working to clear it & local traffic can still get by as needed (we’re still closed at MP 112 at Bacon Creek from earlier flooding.)

