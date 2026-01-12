Local

Small landslide partially blocks SR 20 near Newhalem

Landslide on SR 20 near Newhalem (WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are working to clear a small landslide on State Route 20 near Newhalem in Whatcom County.

The slide is at milepost 121.

WSDOT says local traffic can still get by as needed.

SR-20 remains closed at milepost 112 near Bacon Creek from last month’s historic flooding that created a series of washouts and slides.

“Be alert and adjust for conditions,” WSDOT warned.

No word on how long it will take to clear the slide near Newhalem.

The area got quite a bit of rain overnight.

“Remember if you see a ROAD CLOSED sign, that’s your indication the road is in fact closed. Be on the lookout for debris & crews out getting things clear,” WSDOT said.

