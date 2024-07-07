Small airplane crashes killing two onboard near Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Around 9:22 p.m. on July 6, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received witness reports of a small plane crash south of Eatonville, nose-diving into a tree line.

Witnesses reported a loud sound after seeing the airplane nosedive.

Deputies responded to the scene to investigate and with the help of residents, the airplane was located in a wooded area.

According to deputies, a 40-year-old pilot and a 53-year-old passenger were found deceased.

Fire crews and the Explorers Search & Rescue teams assisted with bringing the victims out of the woods.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

