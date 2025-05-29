Slow down! Tukwila’s new speed cameras go live in June

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department wants to remind drivers to take it easy and pay attention to the speed limit.

Starting June 1, speed enforcement cameras will go live at Codiga Park on 50th Place South.

Signs and flashing lights were installed to warn everyone.

The cameras were installed at the base of the 129th Street bridge over I-5.

“This area has been a repeat concern for residents who have a hard time getting out of their driveways due to the blind curve and vehicles traveling at excessive speed,” the department says.

For the first 30 days, violations will result in a warning letter. After that, violations will result in a fine of $145 per violation.

Citations will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle, and payment for violations can be done by mail, phone, or in person at the Tukwila Municipal Court.

The police department says these citations are treated as parking tickets and will not impact the offender’s driving record or insurance.

