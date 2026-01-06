Slow down! Multiple crashes block lanes on I-5 and SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to take it easy after a series of crashes on highways in Tacoma.

Troopers say there are multiple crashes blocking lanes on I-5 and on SR 16.

“Heads up: It’s raining! Increase your following distances, slow down, and make sure your car is mechanically sound before hitting the road,” troopers shared.

No word on how many cars were involved in the crashes or whether anyone was hurt.

Tacoma Freeway Troopers are busy with multiple blocking collisions along I-5 and State Route 16 at the moment.



Heads up: It’s raining! Increase your following distances, slow down, and make sure your car is mechanically sound before hitting the road. pic.twitter.com/e9PK7dKOYx — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) January 6, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group