Slow down! Multiple crashes block lanes on I-5 and SR 16 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to take it easy after a series of crashes on highways in Tacoma.

Troopers say there are multiple crashes blocking lanes on I-5 and on SR 16.

“Heads up: It’s raining! Increase your following distances, slow down, and make sure your car is mechanically sound before hitting the road,” troopers shared.

No word on how many cars were involved in the crashes or whether anyone was hurt.

