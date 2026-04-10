Skykomish School Board fires teacher charged with grooming, raping student over 2 years

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Skykomish School Board formally terminated a teacher charged with raping a student on Wednesday as criminal proceedings and administrative fallout continue to unfold.

The board issued a probable cause notice for discharge on March 11. According to the district’s agenda, the deadline for the teacher, Daniel L. Bubar, 62, to appeal that decision has expired.

Bubar pleaded not guilty on March 16 to multiple charges, including second- and third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Authorities alleged he groomed and sexually abused a student over a period of more than two years, beginning when she was in middle school.

He remains held on $750,000 bail and is subject to court orders prohibiting contact with minors in the Skykomish School District, requiring the surrender of weapons, and compliance with a sexual assault protection order if released.

Prosecutors said they are in discussions with the defense regarding a possible resolution short of trial. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 19. The case’s senior deputy prosecutor has also met with the victim, her family, and an advocate from the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Investigation into Bubar

According to charging documents, the investigation began on March 2 after the student’s mother contacted authorities. The girl reported the relationship began when she was in seventh grade and escalated over time, including alleged encounters on school grounds and at other locations.

Investigators said Bubar admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with the student. Authorities also cited emails they described as coded communication, surveillance footage placing the two together, and items the family said were given as gifts.

Bubar worked as a physical education teacher, athletic director, and Title IX coordinator in the small district.

Separately, the Skykomish School District superintendent has been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

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