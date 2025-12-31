Skykomish businesses excited for US 2 reopening: ‘It’s been a ghost town’

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The road to Stevens Pass could reopen as soon as Sunday in a move officials called better than the best-case scenario. This comes weeks after portions of Highway 2 were washed out during historic flooding.

Things were looking bleak in Skykomish, a town whose economy relies on travelers. The closure forced drivers to go around the area and enter the pass from the east, effectively cutting the town off.

On Sunday, it will be back on the map.

“It’s been kind of a ghost town since the road has been closed,” Tori Duron of Sky River Coffee told KIRO 7 Monday.

Monday was opening day at Stevens Pass Ski Resort, but the crowds of travelers normally headed through Skykomish to get to the slopes were gone. Depending on the store, owners reported business was down between 60 and 90 percent.

Some even had to resort to taking donations to keep from laying people off. A lot changed in 24 hours.

“We’ve been able to keep the payroll where it’s at. One of our staff stepped down for the time,” Glenn Eburn, owner of LouSki’s Deli said Tuesday. “She’ll have her job back Sunday.”

Governor Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday after weeks of around-the-clock work, drivers will once again be able to take Highway 2 West to Stevens Pass.

Ferguson said a culvert that was washed out was rebuilt and a bridge was cleared of debris and ruled safe for vehicle traffic.

“The news we have to share is not just good news, it’s fantastic news,” Ferguson said. “It is frankly better than we could have possibly hoped for.”

Further east, though, it’s a different story. Small groups of drivers must follow a pilot car over a single remaining lane on one stretch just east of the ski area. Another stretch near Coles Corner remains completely closed with a detour in place.

Ferguson said it will take months to fully reopen the highway, an effort which will rely in part on federal assistance. He expects to submit a request in the coming weeks.

It may be a long time before things are back to normal everywhere, but things are looking up in Skykomish.

“This really changes things,” Skykomish Mayor and business owner Henry Sladek said. “It opens it wide up and I think we’ll be slammed.”

It is not yet clear what time on Sunday the stretch of highway will reopen. Further ahead, the single lane stretch east of the ski area is expected to require a pilot car through the end of January at least. The stretch near Coles Corner suffered over a dozen washouts and will be closed at least through mid-March.

