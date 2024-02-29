Skiers rescued from 100 ft cliff near I-90 in Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie, Wash. — Two skiers got into a sticky and dangerous situation when they allegedly crossed warning signs and safety ropes during blizzard-like conditions at the Summit in Snoqualmie on Tuesday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a rescue call came in at 7:13 p.m. around the Alpental Ski area while two people were skiing. The skiers seem to have crossed multiple safety guards before getting stuck.

King County Search and Rescue (SAR) went out to the area and was able to successfully find both of them by milepost 50 above I-90.

KIRO 7 reached out to KCSO to confirm the search and rescue and clarified that it was two skiers who needed help, not snowboarders, as first reported by Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Both skiers were not injured and safely returned to the ski resort.





©2024 Cox Media Group