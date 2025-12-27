Skagit County volunteers going door-to-door to provide flooding resources and assistance

SKAGIT COUNTY, Washl. — On Friday, Dec. 26 and and Saturday, Dec. 27, Skagit County Search and Rescue volunteers will be knocking on doors to give out information about flood recovery resources and assistance, including information on the Disaster Assistance Centers opening on December 28th and 29th.

Volunteers will be visiting homes in these areas:

• Marblemount

• Town of Concrete

• Thunderbird neighborhood area near the Town of Concrete

• Town of Lyman

• Fir Island

• West Mount Vernon, near river

• Burlington, near Gauges Slough

If you are not home or do not answer the door, the volunteers will leave behind an informational flier in English and Spanish.

For more information on post-flood resources, including the Initial Damage Assessment Form (Due December 29th), click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group