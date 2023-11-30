Skagit County inmate barricades himself, demands biscuits, gravy from local restaurant

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — An inmate at the Skagit County Community Justice Center barricaded himself inside a ceiling area for hours on Wednesday, demanding food from a local restaurant before agreeing to come out.

The 36-year-old male inmate reportedly crawled into the ceiling area of a pod in the facility, locked himself in, and refused to come down.

Almost 12 hours later, the inmate decided to come down only under one condition: if jail officers brought biscuits and gravy from local restaurant “Mr. T’s Family Café” in Mount Vernon to him.

The jail had to leave a note on the restaurant’s door on Wednesday night addressed to the owner explaining the situation. The owner called the jail and arranged the delivery.

After the food was delivered, the incident was over, although the detainee did do some property damage while he was barricaded.

No inmates or staff were hurt during the incident. The inmate now faces new felony level charges.

He has been in jail since Nov. 7 on felony charges.

