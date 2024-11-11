Skagit County coroner confirms Mount Vernon deaths as murder-suicide

The Skagit County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the deaths of two people in Mount Vernon on October 25, were the result of a murder-suicide.

Erik Johnson, 24, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death was classified as suicide.

Dvorah Carrasco, 61, a member of Skagit Behavioral Health, died from multiple gunshot wounds, with her death determined to be a homicide.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office reported that a firearm belonging to Johnson was found and collected at the scene.

Authorities believe Johnson, who was known to Carrasco, was responsible for her death before taking his own life.

While the investigation remains ongoing, no additional details were provided by the coroner’s office.

