Skagit County animal sanctuary fights to say open as neighbors voice safety concerns

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Weeks ago, the ‘Because We Matter’ animal sanctuary in Skagit County was on the brink of closing its doors permanently after being denied a special use permit by the county.

The organization appealed that decision and on Tuesday a new ruling was handed down and the permit was once again denied.

“I’m feeling okay because the next step is appealing it,” Executive Director Ashley Carr, said.

She told KIRO 7 that she would appeal the decision to the Superior Court.

“The appeal is more based on how the law is interpreted and so it’s going to Superior Court to see how the law truly should be interpreted and then the decision is made from there,” she said.

This means that the organization, formerly known as ‘Predators of the Heart,’ will still not be able to provide in-person tours, which Carr said is their main source of income.

“The reason we did that experience was because it allowed us to provide well for the animals,” she said.

Carr said that she would be happy to do a virtual-only option if it could provide enough revenue to care for the animals.

“If we can find other ways to provide well for the animals and that means being completely shut down and just being the sanctuary that would be a dream come true for me,” she said. “If we could financially sustain and just do that, that would be a dream come true the only reason we offered tours was because we were able to be self-sustaining.”

However, this decision is a win for neighbors who have voiced safety concerns about the organization for years.

The group of neighbors is represented by David Perez. He told KIRO 7 about several safety issues and concerns, including one incident where a wolf-dog escaped and killed a neighboring family’s pet.

“This was great news for the neighbors, it’s great news for the community and perhaps more importantly it’s great news for the animals,” he said.

Perez doesn’t believe an appeal will change the outcome.

“It is a waste of time and money for them to appeal, it doesn’t necessarily kick them down because now they are operating illegally,” he said. “The absolute best thing is for POTH to shut down and let’s find a new home for those animals, not a single animal should die, or must die.”

An appeal will be a months-long process but Carr said she’s not giving up.

