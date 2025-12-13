Skagit Co. residents can return home if it’s safe to do so

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Skagit County Emergency Management announced that residents are able to return to their homes if it is safe and clear to do so.

Portions of the county were under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders or “Level 2″ Get Ready orders for most of the week due to historic flooding in the area.

As floodwaters recede, Skagit County urges residents to proceed with caution.

County emergency management officials cleared residents to return home if routes are open and safe for travel and their homes are not currently affected by flooding.

There are still neighborhoods and towns which are flooded and unsafe for return, the department notes.

Emergency operators are continuing to respond to the flood event.

Those who still need resources such as shelter information can visit the Skagit County incident page here.

If conditions are safe and residents choose to return home, Skagit County urges them to keep the following safety reminders top of mind:

Respect all road closure signs. Refer to the live Skagit County road closure map here.

Do not drive through any water over roadways.

Stay out of floodwater. It can be contaminated, contain dangerous debris, and hide other hazards.

Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.

The National Weather Service is monitoring additional atmospheric rivers forecasted to hit Skagit County again starting Sunday evening through Wednesday.

These storms could cause additional flood events, especially as the river will not be able to fully recede by Sunday.

There could be new evacuation orders issued in that time.

