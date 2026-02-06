Skagit Co. man sentenced for threatening phone calls against Congressmen

A Skagit County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for making threats against two U.S. Congressmen and their staff.

Bradley Whaley, 67, was arrested in Seattle on March 21, 2025, one day after investigators say he threatened to “slit” a lawmaker’s throat and harm staff during a call to the representative’s Washington, D.C. offices.

The threats targeted the Representatives as well as their staff, according to the court.

Before the March 20 phone call, on March 13, he had threatened to “drive to D.C., kick down your door” and assault the representative and “everyone in [the] office,” according to the staffer’s notes reported in the case

“Mr. Whaley made multiple threatening calls to offices of two U.S. Representatives… This was part of a dangerous pattern that, if left unchecked, threatens the democratic process," said U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead at the sentencing hearing.

According to prosecutors, there has been an increase in threats to members of Congress over the last several years.

According to the United States Capitol Police, the number of threat cases increased from 7,501 cases in 2022, 8,008 cases in 2023, and to 9,747 cases in 2024.

In 2025, the number of threat cases investigated by USCPS jumped to about 14,000.

In his letter to the court, Brad Whaley blamed the threatening phone calls on heavy alcohol abuse. Whaley’s attorney said that he has since completed treatment.

©2026 Cox Media Group