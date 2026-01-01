Person cited for negligent driving after causing six-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A person was cited for negligent driving after causing a six-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma.

Troopers tell KIRO 7 that the causing vehicle stalled out in one of the middle lanes and started coasting at a slow rate of speed before another car crashed into it, causing a chain reaction.

It blocked the right four of the southbound lanes early on New Year’s Day.

The crash happened sometime before 1:00 a.m. at Portland Avenue in Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the crash was ‘operating defective equipment.’

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. A total of nine people were involved in the crash.

Four tow trucks arrived to help clear the cars and reopen the roadway.

