Sip goodbye to summer at Downtown Issaquah Wine & Artwalk

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — You can sip goodbye to summer at the Downtown Issaquah Wine & Artwalk.

It takes place on September 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You’ll meet some of the state’s finest winemakers, sip and stroll through Olde Towne, and shop at some local stores.

Tickets are $35 online and $45 the day of the event – so purchase early. A ticket will get you 12 tasting tickets. You can purchase yours here.

The Downtown Issaquah Association asks that you bring your favorite clear wine glass with you. They will have plastic ones if you forget. The event includes walking outside, so make sure to bring a jacket, too.

There will be two check-in locations: the Historic Shell Station on Front Street and The Big Picture Cinema on Sunset Way.

Both Check-In locations will open at 5:30 so that wineries can start pouring by 6 p.m.

Participating Washington wineries include:

Alveare Winery

Ambassador Wines

Cotes de Ciel

Dineen Vineyards

Drum Roll Wine

Genoa Cellars

Harbinator Wines

Julian Margot Winery

Patterson Cellars

Rain Shadow Cellars

Rider Cellars

Succession Wines

SuLei Cellars

Vagabond

