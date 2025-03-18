Simply Seattle to open new shop in University Village

SEATTLE, Wash. — Simply Seattle, known for its local sports gear and Pacific Northwest pride, is opening a new location at University Village.

“U Village is the perfect home for our next chapter with Simply,” said Jamie Munson, Simply Seattle Owner. “This store is our online shop brought to life – an interactive space where fans and shoppers can connect, discover the latest drops, and celebrate Seattle sports and culture together.

The new store, called Simply, will open on March 22 at 10:00 a.m.

To mark the occasion, the company says it has lined up an exciting month of events, giveaways, and special appearances. The first 50 customers will receive an exclusive piece of Simply gear.

Simply says there will be a series of athlete appearances during their first month open, including Mariners’ Cal Raleigh on March 25 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Seahawks’ Desmond Williams on April 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will be $50 each, redeemable for in-store merchandise.

In the @shopuvillage store today, prepping for the wall design to go in. 👌



Can’t wait to see this space come to life! pic.twitter.com/MiJzHoINsK — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) March 18, 2025

Simply is coming to life @shopuvillage on March 22, just 4 days away! Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of Simply HQ as we decide which gear makes the first cut. 🔥



What other gear do you want to see in store? Drop your picks below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zr3Gu3Ftl9 — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) March 18, 2025

