Simply Seattle drops merch within minutes of Super Bowl win

12s fans don’t have to wait at all to get their hands on merch highlighting the Seahawks Super Bowl win.

Simply Seattle dropped Seahawks Super Bowl merchandise just minutes after the team had the Lombardi trophy in its possession.

“Our team is made up of local fans, ready to respond the second a win like this happens," said Jamie Munson, Simply Seattle’s Owner and CEO.

The local sports apparel company, known for its unique fan-driven designs, says it is ready before kick-off for known for its the most important game of the NFL season.

Simply Seattle says the new collection will include a mix of their designs and officially licensed Seahawks apparel.

All designs will be available in-store and online, but fans can purchase new designs in-store only ahead of the Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Parade.

Their store is located in Downtown Seattle on 1st Ave. and near Pier 54 on Alaskan Wy.

