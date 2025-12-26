Silverdale man arrested after crashing into light pole early Christmas Eve, deputies say

A 60-year-old Silverdale man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle struck a light pole early Christmas Eve, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Central Valley Road and Bucklin Hill Road Northwest just before 2:30 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a single vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a car that had collided head-on with a light pole.

The driver told deputies he misjudged a turn at the intersection, causing the vehicle to slam into the pole.

During the investigation, deputies administered a field sobriety test, which the driver did not pass.

A preliminary breath test showed the man’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

©2025 Cox Media Group