Local

Silver Alert: Police search for missing man last seen at VA Hospital

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Silver Alert - Soloman Harvey Soloman Harvey, who was last seen leaving the Seattle VA Medical Center at 1:00 a.m. (Courtesy of the Seattle Police Department) (Seattle Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Washington State Patrol have activated a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who was last seen in South Seattle.

Soloman Harvey was last seen leaving the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on 1660 S. Columbian Wy. on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Harvey was wearing orange hospital clothing and a neck brace when he left the hospital.

He said to be 5′10″ with black hair, brown eyes and is about 185 pounds.

SPD says that Harvey may not be able to return safely without assistance.

If you see Harvey, police ask that you call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read