Silver Alert: Police search for missing man last seen at VA Hospital

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Washington State Patrol have activated a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who was last seen in South Seattle.

Soloman Harvey was last seen leaving the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on 1660 S. Columbian Wy. on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Harvey was wearing orange hospital clothing and a neck brace when he left the hospital.

He said to be 5′10″ with black hair, brown eyes and is about 185 pounds.

SPD says that Harvey may not be able to return safely without assistance.

If you see Harvey, police ask that you call 911.

MISSING silver alert: Solomon, 84 y/o, BM, 5’10”, 185lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing orange hospital clothing and neck brace. Last seen on 1/10 at 1:00am around 1600 block S. Columbian Way (VA Hospital).If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/7jEQqJ4uh6 — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) January 11, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group