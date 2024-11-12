Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving on Highway 18

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

His name is Jerry Barksdale and he was last seen driving westbound on Highway 18. Troopers say he exited onto 272nd Street around 6 p.m.

His family is worried because he has a difficult time remembering things and may be unable to return home without help.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sweats.

He was driving a white 2002 Ford F-150 truck with a Washington license plate: C05569D

If you see him, call 911 right away.

