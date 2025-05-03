Coast Guard airlifts man off cruise ship after medical emergency

CAPE FLATTERY, Wash. — A 54-year-old man was airlifted from the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship near Cape Flattery on Friday, The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest posted on X.

The man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms and the Coast Guard crew, based out of Air Station Port Angeles, medevac’d the man and he was brought to Olympic Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.

In video posted by the USCG PNW, a member of the Coast Guard can be seen lowering down with a basket onto the bow of the cruise ship and safely raising the man up to the helicopter above.

#BREAKING Today, @USCG crews from Air Station Port Angeles successfully medevac’d a 54 Y/O male experiencing stroke-like symptoms from the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss near Cape Flattery, WA, and was transported via local EMS to Olympic Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/MM2hSs8XEN — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 3, 2025

