Significant damage to Kitsap construction site by vandals

The damage is on Newberry Hill Rd and Sesame St NW, according to a social media post by KCSO.

KCSO is investigating damage on Newberry Hill Rd. and Sesame St. NW. after someone gained access to heavy equipment overnight and used it to cause extensive damage to work underway by Kitsap County Public Works.

Anyone with info call 911 or Det. Dekorte at 360-337-5614 pic.twitter.com/3I2Rx4oH6a — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) August 23, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Dekorte at 360-337-5614.

