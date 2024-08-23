Local

Significant damage to Kitsap construction site by vandals

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating damage done overnight to a worksite in Silverdale.

The damage is on Newberry Hill Rd and Sesame St NW, according to a social media post by KCSO.

KCSO says someone gained access to heavy equipment overnight Thursday, causing extensive damage to work underway by Kitsap County Public Works.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Dekorte at 360-337-5614.

