Sierra, part of TJ Maxx family, to open new Lynnwood location

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood is gaining a new clothing store offering performance and lifestyle gear for active and outdoor activities.

Sierra, which is part of the TJ Maxx family, is opening next month in the Alderwood Plaza, according to a news release from the store.

The outdoor-based clothing retailer offers discounted prices from 20% to 60% less than department stores. In fact, Sierra is the only off-price retailer dedicated to active and outdoor lifestyles, according to the store.

“We are excited to bring Sierra to the amazing Lynnwood community,” Jill Tully, vice president of Marketing at Sierra, said in a statement. “We believe being active can look different for everyone. At Sierra, we celebrate the many ways people move in their everyday lives — from outdoor adventures to daily routines.”

Sierra is opening May 9 at 8 a.m. at 18600-B 33rd Avenue in Lynnwood.

The 22,000-square-foot store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sierra noted it is hiring new full- and part-time store associates. For more information, visit jobs.tjx.com.

Lynnwood opens first legal cannabis shop

Lynnwood also recently opened its first legal cannabis shop, ending a 10-year holdout to sell cannabis within city limits.

Under the new rules, Lynnwood will allow up to four licensed shops in designated commercial zones.

The first cannabis shop in the city, Starbuds, officially opened its doors on Monday, 4/20, following the city’s decision to lift its longstanding ban on cannabis retail. The shop is located at 4028 196th Street S.W.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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