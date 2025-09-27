Shots fired in overnight altercation near UW campus

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said gunshots were fired near the west side of the University of Washington campus early Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched near Brooklyn Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street to reports of multiple shots fired.

Witnesses told police that a white Honda CRV was driving erratically in the area with five Hispanic males inside.

The four witnesses then confronted the occupants inside the car, according to a SPD report.

The men inside the car then reportedly got out and made threats to the witnesses, slapped one of them, and fired multiple gunshots, the SPD report said.

One of the witnesses sustained a head injury but police say it was not from a gunshot.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

