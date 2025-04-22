Shots fired inside Redmond Safeway

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police are investigating reports of shots fired inside a Safeway on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported shots were fired in the store on Redmond Way just before 3 p.m.

Those witnesses said a man had fired the shots at two other men after an argument.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

