From Shoreline to Super Bowl: Comedian Adam Ray celebrates Seahawks win, hanging with Dave Matthews

Comedian Adam Ray told KIRO 7 he’s been a Seattle Seahawks fan since growing up in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, and the team’s latest Super Bowl win felt personal.

Ray said sports were a big part of his childhood in the Seattle area.

“I grew up in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park in I guess 1982 to 2001 and just, you know, sports were always big part of being a kid in Seattle,” Ray said.

He recalled some of his earliest Seahawks memories, including players like Chris Warren, Rick Mirer and Joey Galloway.

He also gave a shoutout to longtime Seahawks broadcaster Steve Raible, joking that he might name a future child after him.

Ray said being a sports fan in Seattle feels different.

“There’s something about being a sports fan Seattle that I think is extra special because, you know, it’s dark and gloomy all the time,” he said, adding that sports and the arts thrive in the Northwest.

He said the city has long rallied around its teams — from the Sonics to the Mariners — but called Seattle “a football city” at heart.

RAW: Interview with comedian Adam Ray

A fan’s emotional investment

Ray said fans often don’t realize how invested they are until their team wins.

“You never know how emotionally invested you are on a team until they win because, you know, you feel like you’ve contributed to the success of the team,” he said.

He joked about feeling “partial responsibility” for the team’s success and said he has rewatched the game multiple times and listened to every Raible call.

“I’ve rewatched the game I think twice already and listen to every Raible call and that’s not gonna go away for a while,” he said.

Praise for Sam Darnold

Ray also spoke about quarterback Sam Darnold’s path to a championship.

“Never pointed the finger, always just kept it on himself, kept his head down, stayed ready, stayed kind and got his next opportunity and made good on it,” Ray said.

He said Darnold’s story can serve as an example for young fans.

“For kids to really hopefully see that and take that in, you just can’t stop,” Ray said.

Ray said he has known Darnold since early in his NFL career and recently posted a photo of the two at the Super Bowl celebration.

Inside Super Bowl week

Ray said he attended the team’s previous Super Bowl win against the Broncos with a close friend and returned again this year.

This time, he said he spent much of the week doing media appearances and comedy shows before heading to the game.

Before kickoff, he attended a tailgate with Seattle personalities, including Cal Raleigh, George Kirby and Josh Naylor.

He described the game as tense at times but said he felt confident early on.

“It felt like they were never gonna score,” Ray said.

After the win, Ray said he joined friends — including musician Dave Matthews — before heading to the team’s celebration party.

“It was just awesome and it was awesome to be around,” Ray said of the postgame celebration.

He said watching players celebrate was a highlight.

“Like a proud parent like oh they’re having a good time tonight,” Ray said.

His Mike Macdonald impression

Ray also broke into an impression of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the interview, mimicking the coach’s steady, matter-of-fact tone.

“We don’t care,” Ray said, repeating the phrase the way he says Macdonald delivers it.

He added, “Stayed the course. Mike McDonald here say the course. You know the game, we just try to do it. Do what we do better. Game plan and Sam, you know, Sam throws it, Kenneth would run it.”

Ray joked that even during the Super Bowl, he imagined Macdonald keeping the same even-keeled message.

“You know, you know, you know,” Ray said as Macdonald.

