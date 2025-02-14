Shoreline, Northshore Fire Departments to merge After voter approval

Two fire departments in North King County are declaring victory, as it looks like voters have approved a measure to combine the departments into one body.

The Shoreline Fire Department and Northshore Fire Department – which serves Kenmore and Lake Forest Park – have worked hand-in-hand under a services contract since 2022.

And now, the departments are looking to solidify that collaboration as a Regional Fire Authority.

“This creates stability. We don’t have to worry about the contracts for services expiring or being terminated if you get some kind of change in leadership,” said Shoreline firefighter Erik Ingraham, who helped lead the campaign in support of Prop 1.

The ballot measure was overwhelmingly supported by firefighters and city leaders, including Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig.

“Integrating them fully into each other, I think, we’ll get some options out of it – we’ll get some better response times, we’ll have a safer city and I think we’ll have a better department for it,” said Herbig.

Fire officials point out that, along with improved service and training, this will also save taxpayer dollars.

“The chief has done an analysis, and he’s determined that 100% of homeowners and 98% of property owners are going to see the benefits on their tax statements from this regional fire authority,” said Ingraham.

The Regional Fire Authority is expected to take effect in May.

As of Thursday, two-thirds of voters were in support.

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan released a statement, saying, “This decision reflects our communities’ shared commitment to public safety, preparedness, and service excellence. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who engaged in this process—those who asked questions, attended meetings, and voted. Your support strengthens our ability to serve you and protect our residents when it matters most.”





