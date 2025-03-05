Postal employee dead after a shooting at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A postal employee is dead after a shooting at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center in Tukwila.

Around 4 p.m., Tukwila Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service responded to calls of a shooting at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center, located at 10700 27th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police provided aid until medics took over but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other but are investigating what led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene and has not been found.

The Postal Inspection Service can confirm a postal employee assigned to the facility is deceased. This is an active investigation, and no additional information can be provided at this time. — John A. Wiegand, Postal Inspector

KIRO 7 is heading to the scene and will bring you the latest during our newscast.

This story is developing and will updated.

