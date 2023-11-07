Shooting at Tacoma bar that killed 2, wounded 3, may have stemmed from argument over hairline

TACOMA, Wash. — A 28-year-old man is facing aggravated murder and assault charges after a fight at a Tacoma bar escalated into a deadly shooting early Sunday.

Court documents said cell phone video from that night showed the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over “someone’s hairline,” according to an officer’s report.

Probable cause documents say Alante Bryan Peterson, also known as “Dangerous,” killed a man and a woman inside the Alleycat Patio & Lounge and wounded three other people when he opened fire.

Survivors and witnesses say an argument broke out between Peterson, who was with a woman, and several men before Peterson fired five to seven gunshots.

A woman known as witness “A” told police the argument started when a man, L.C., continued to “insert himself into unwanted conversations with her and other females,” which after a while, began to annoy Peterson, court papers said.

An argument began and shortly after, Peterson opened fire, according to the witness.

“A” also showed Tacoma officers cell phone video she had taken of the incident, which showed Peterson yelling at another man, likely L.C., and L.C. yelling back at him. The video cut off before the shots were fired.

One officer who saw the video said the footage portrayed several people getting into an “argument over someone’s hairline.”

“A” told the officer that the woman who had been with Peterson called her via Facebook about eight minutes after the shooting and told her she had better delete the video.

Peterson is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, two counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of first-degree assault.

If there isn’t enough evidence for aggravated murder charges, Peterson will be charged with first-degree murder.

©2023 Cox Media Group