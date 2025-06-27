Shooting shuts down northbound I-5 at Southcenter; one person hit in leg

Northbound Interstate 5 was completely shut down near Southcenter Friday afternoon following a shooting that left one person injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.

#ClosureAlert NB I-5 will be completely shut down at Southcenter due to a shooting that occurred on the freeway. Victim was hit in the leg. No suspect vehicle identified at this time. Use alternate routes. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 27, 2025

Troopers said the victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect vehicle has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred on the northbound lanes of I-5 in the Tukwila area, prompting a full closure of the freeway at Southcenter.

The ramp to northbound I-5 from I-405 is also blocked.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

There is no estimate yet on when the freeway will reopen.

No additional injuries have been reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group