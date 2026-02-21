Shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill leaves one man dead

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Police detectives are trying to sort out what led to a deadly shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m, near East Pine Street and Belmont Avenue, police say a man was shot several times.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.

Officers gave the man first aid until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

Their attempts to save the man’s life were not successful.

Medics declared him dead at the scene.

The shooting took place when one person had a box-cutter-type knife and another person had a gun.

Police detectives are working to determine whether the shooting was a case of self-defense.

Officers questioned the shooter.

They say the 42-year-old man stayed on the scene.

Police eventually took the man into custody.

They say he is cooperating with investigators.

Nearby witnesses told police the two men were involved in some sort of confrontation just before the shots were fired.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police transported and booked the suspected shooter into King County Jail.

They are asking for help from anyone who knows what happened, or witnessed the shooting.

If anyone has additional information, police are asking them to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000

