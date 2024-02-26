Man killed in shooting that likely happened on Seattle Link light rail train

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed, likely on the Link light rail system.

The investigation at the University Street Station was first reported on the SPD’s X account at 1:43 a.m. Monday.

Officers blocked off the escalators going to the Downtown Seattle light rail tunnel at Third Avenue and University Street.

Seattle Police told us the shooting likely happened on a train between Pioneer Square and University Street.

No one is in custody.

The investigation affected Link light rail service.

Shuttle buses replaced the 1 Line between Pioneer Square and Westlake while police investigated, but at 5:41 a.m., Sound Transit said in an X post that Link light rail was back in service. Get Sound Transit service alerts at this link.

