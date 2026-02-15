Shooting in Columbia City was self-defense, authorities confirm

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.
Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Columbia City that officers say was an act of self‑defense.
A man was shot Thursday evening, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed.
Police officers were called to S. Angeline Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were fired. When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.
A short time later, a 27-year-old man called 911 and reported that he was involved in the shooting.
According to police, the 33-year-old man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted the 27-year-old man, who is her current boyfriend.
Investigators said the younger man then shot the ex-boyfriend.
Seattle police released the shooter from custody, but the case remains open.
At last check, the man who was shot was in serious condition.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
©2026 Cox Media Group