Requests for rides, missing shoe leads to suspects’ arrests in Quincy car theft

QUINCY, Wash. — A pair of suspects — including a teenager — are accused of dragging a woman out of her car, crashing the car, and then knocking on doors trying to get a ride out of Quincy on Wednesday.

At 8 p.m., Quincy Police were called to the Jackpot Food Mart on F Street Southeast.

The victim told officers two guys walked up, yanked his girlfriend out of his red Ford Mustang, and drove off east on State Route 28, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

While officers spoke with the victim and witnesses, a call came out for a crash involving a red Mustang at Adams Road North and Road 11-Northwest.

Members of the sheriff’s office’s Crime Reduction Team headed to the crash and started searching for the suspects. During the search, dispatchers radioed that a suspicious person was knocking on doors in Quincy asking for a ride out of town.

Quincy officers arrived at 8th Street and Rocky Avenue Northeast and took a 16-year-old boy into custody.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Jose Silva Padilla, was found in the 200 block of I Street Northeast. He was missing a shoe, his pants were dirty, and the sock on his shoeless foot was soiled and wet.

Police said Padilla’s missing shoe was found in the Jackpot Food Mart parking lot where the Mustang was stolen.

Both Padilla and the teenager are from Moses Lake.

The teen was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center for investigation of second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree assault.

Padilla was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree assault.

