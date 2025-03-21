King County rescue crews save driver trapped in a 60-foot embankment

SEATTLE — King County rescue crews are earning the title of ‘hero’ after a rescue mission near Snoqualmie Pass last month.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) shared body camera video of the emergency response with KIRO 7. It shows the actions of a deputy trying to get to the driver of a Jeep after the car slid down a 60-foot embankment.

The driver had been off-roading with his son in heavy winter conditions along Forest Service Road 5510 near Snoqualmie Pass. The Jeep went off the road and into the embankment, injuring the driver. His son called for emergency assistance.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was one of the agencies that responded to the crash.

“In this situation with the cold weather, it was below freezing, it was snowing, and the patient, the victim that had rolled over in his vehicle, was out in the vehicle, lying in the snow on the embankment 60 feet down from the road,” says Captain Peter Horvath with the sheriff’s office.

Rescue crews say the roads were difficult to navigate. Body camera video from KCSO shows the deputy stopping next to a stalled ambulance on the road.

“I don’t know if we can get them,” one of the medics says, adding, “Do you think you can get up there better?”

“I’m gonna try,” replies the deputy.

The deputy took the medics and their equipment to the crash site. When they arrived, the deputy and medics scaled down to the driver. They then used a stretcher and pulley system to get him out of the embankment and back to safety.

“We’re gonna drag you outta here,” says the deputy during the video, “Get you to a nice warm ambulance.”

Rescue crews were able to stabilize the driver and transport him to the hospital.

“In something like this, time is of the essence,” says Capt. Horvath. “If we can access that and at least start stabilizing a victim, that greatly increases their chances of survival.”

KIRO 7 spoke with the driver, who says he is out of the hospital and recovering. He shared his thanks to the rescue crews and the King County Sheriff’s deputy.





